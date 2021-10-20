Cohesity Goes Beyond Zero Trust With New SaaS Solutions Designed to Address Increasingly Sophisticated Ransomware Attacks
New Data Management as a Service Offerings Complement Cohesity’s Threat Defense Architecture and Can Help Customers Win the War Against Ransomware. Cohesity announced at its inaugural user conference, Cohesity Connect, new security and governance offerings designed to keep customers a step ahead of bad actors launching incredibly sophisticated ransomware...martechseries.com
