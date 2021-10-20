CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Cohesity Goes Beyond Zero Trust With New SaaS Solutions Designed to Address Increasingly Sophisticated Ransomware Attacks

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Data Management as a Service Offerings Complement Cohesity’s Threat Defense Architecture and Can Help Customers Win the War Against Ransomware. Cohesity announced at its inaugural user conference, Cohesity Connect, new security and governance offerings designed to keep customers a step ahead of bad actors launching incredibly sophisticated ransomware...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bank Info Security

Preparing for Ransomware Attacks in the Education Sector

A spate of recent ransomware incidents affecting the education sector has led to the loss of student coursework, financial records and data relating to COVID-19 testing. Matthew Trump, senior IT security officer for the University of London, U.K., outlines incident response strategies to avoid such consequences. Trump highlights the importance...
EDUCATION
TechRadar

The end of off-the-shelf SaaS solutions

Even prior to the pandemic, the past two decades have seen widespread digital transformation. Businesses have chosen to either build or adopt digital solutions for many core business functions. Sales, marketing, supply chains and customer relationships can all be managed digitally and companies can empower their employees to troubleshoot and resolve challenges in real time.
TECHNOLOGY
CFO.com

How to Survive a Ransomware Attack

What should a company do when cyber criminals attack its systems and demand a ransom? Unfortunately, the increase in ransomware incidents forces a growing number of businesses to answer that question. How organizations handle the minutes, hours, and days following a ransomware attack determines how much it hurts their finances,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cisco.com

The XDR Solution to the Ransomware Problem

During a ransomware attack, it is critical to detect and respond early and quickly. By decreasing your mean time to detection in identifying the attacker’s behavior, your security team can quickly investigate and respond timely to prevent a ransomware incident. And, if you can interrupt the attacker’s tools, tactics, or techniques early in the process that will force most attackers to abandon the campaign as they cannot progress further along in the “kill chain”.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Jaworski
Dark Reading

How AI Can Stop Zero-Day Ransomware

Over the past year, the sheer number of ransomware attacks have increased dramatically, with organizations of all stripes being affected: government entities, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, retailers, and even agricultural groups. While the bulk of the media attention has been on critical infrastructure and large organizations, attackers are not limiting...
SOFTWARE
Wired

The Future of Trust Starts with “Zero”

From the wide adoption of cloud-based computing to the proliferation of connected devices and IOT emerging technologies, business networks are increasingly user-centric rather than site-centric. The growing shift towards hybrid work is accelerating the trend. Organizations need to be prepared for persistent uncertain movement of employees, devices, transactions, and access to business data. There might be periods of employees regularly transitioning between working in an office or from home. Customers are likely to transact with organizations in a digital environment with greater frequency, changing the buying process for entire industries. Does this feel familiar?
TECHNOLOGY
Industry Week

Learn to Implement Zero Trust in Manufacturing

Accomplishing Zero Trust takes more than just applying complex password requirements to login credentials. It entails controlling the amount of access someone has to a system, authentication methods, and putting workflows in place to take away access that is no longer needed. In this checklist, you will:. Evaluate if your...
ECONOMY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Rewind Unveils SaaS Solution to Protect Enterprise Data

Concept: Canadian startup Rewind has launched a SaaS solution to protect enterprise data. The solution enables companies to restore, back up, and copy the enterprise-critical data crucial for the business. Nature of Disruption: Rewind backups the enterprise data regularly to protect it. It covers the incidents such as accidental breaking,...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Attackers#Data Infrastructure#New Data Management#Cohesity Connect#Enrichment Team Engages#Accelerate Digital#Saas#Cohesity Datagovern#Ai Ml
Computer Weekly

APAC organisations warm to zero trust

Awareness of zero-trust security is growing in Asia-Pacific, with two-thirds of organisations in the region having implemented a zero-trust strategy, a new study has found. Of those that have not done so, 58% said they will be implementing a zero-trust strategy in the next 12 months, according to a Cloudflare study involving 1,000 IT and cyber security decision-makers across Australia, India, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.
WORLD
aithority.com

Tech Data Capital And Cohesity Deliver Smart Payment Solutions

Through Tech Data Capital, Cohesity end-customers have access to smart, tailored financing options. Tech Data Capital has partnered with Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, to offer Cohesity customers smart payment options that enable growth. Tech Data Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data Corporation, and a part of the TD SYNNEX family, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem.
SOFTWARE
CSO

6 zero trust myths and misconceptions

Interest in zero trust is surging, according to IDG’s 2020 Security Priorities Study, with 40% of survey respondents saying they are actively researching zero trust technologies, up from only 11% in 2019, and 18% of organizations indicating they already have zero trust solutions, more than double the 8% in 2018. Another 23% of respondents plan to deploy zero trust in the next 12 months.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How Can Zero-Trust Security Prevent Ransomware Attacks?

The digital transformation and shift in work patterns have drastically changed the network security landscape. Employees are bringing remote devices and accessing data from outside the corporate network. The same data is also shared with external collaborators like partners and vendors. This process of data moving from an on-premises model...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Sioux City Journal

Expert: Rise in ransomware attacks likely linked to increased telecommuting

A ransomware attack last weekend that affected the operations of a major broadcasting company that owns several Nebraska TV stations is the latest in what experts say is a sharp rise in such attacks. Sinclair Broadcasting, which owns TV stations in the Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney-Hastings markets, was the victim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thefastmode.com

Radware Launches New Security Solution to Mitigate Encrypted DDoS Attacks

Radware has launched new encrypted protection capabilities as part of its DDoS protection solution. The new capabilities offer enterprises, carriers, and service providers unmatched protection from SSL DDoS attacks, enabling them to maximize visibility and control, and customize their cyber defense strategies against encrypted DDoS attacks. The advanced capabilities, which are part of Radware's DefensePro and Cloud DDoS Protection Services, include multiple decryption and mitigation options for a higher level of security. It's now easier to detect and remediate attacks, manage keys, and reduce latency issues without sacrificing user privacy.
TECHNOLOGY
infosecurity-magazine.com

The Journey to Zero Trust Begins with Identity

Organizations have increasingly viewed the zero trust security model as a way to achieve and accelerate their digital transformation goals. When the pandemic hit, digital transformation and zero trust efforts were kicked into overdrive as organizations suddenly had to support large numbers of employees to work remotely outside the office network efficiently. As a result, 71% of executives say their zero trust investments will increase in the next 12 months.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

OpenText increases data protection against ransomware with new features in Carbonite Server

OpenText announced new capabilities for Carbonite Server, including hourly backups, early warning, and classifications upgrades that will enhance organizations’ ability to detect, protect, and respond to increased ransomware and other data threats. “With ransomware attacks on the rise, businesses need a reliable and comprehensive backup and recovery solution as part...
SOFTWARE
Computer Weekly

Cohesity beefs up ransomware and disaster recovery offer

Data protection specialist Cohesity is to add further services to its Data Management as-a-service portfolio, with a heavy emphasis on security and in particular the threat from ransomware. Generally available is Disaster Recovery as-a-service, which enables customers to failover to a pure cloud secondary site, although there are limitations. In...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

VirnetX Zero Trust Networking Technology Implemented By Credit Union Advisor For Ransomware Protection

With Asgard’s Zero-Trust EverSafe Backup and Disaster Recovery Service. VirnetX Holding Corporation an Internet security software and technology company, announced that the National Credit Union ISAO enhancing Credit Union cyber resilience through information sharing, intelligence, operational guidance, and workforce education, has implemented VirnetX’s Zero Trust Networking Technology with Asgard’s Zero-Trust EverSafe Backup and Disaster Recovery Service for ransomware protection. EverSafe is built on VirnetX’s Zero Trust Networking Technology platform.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

SaaS Email Deliverability Platform Hits $1.56M ARR in Under 9 Months

Completely Bootstrapped Startup Folderly Uses AI to Solve Spam Issues & Offer 99% Email Deliverability. Folderly, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform that increases email deliverability, click rates, open rates, reply rates and more, announced today it has officially surpassed $1.56M annual recurring revenue (ARR) in less than nine months. A...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy