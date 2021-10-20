Cohesity Goes Beyond Zero Trust With New SaaS Solutions Designed to Address Increasingly Sophisticated Ransomware Attacks

From the wide adoption of cloud-based computing to the proliferation of connected devices and IOT emerging technologies, business networks are increasingly user-centric rather than site-centric. The growing shift towards hybrid work is accelerating the trend. Organizations need to be prepared for persistent uncertain movement of employees, devices, transactions, and access to business data. There might be periods of employees regularly transitioning between working in an office or from home. Customers are likely to transact with organizations in a digital environment with greater frequency, changing the buying process for entire industries. Does this feel familiar?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO