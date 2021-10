“This research is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services,” the report says. Molecula, a technology company that accelerates data-driven innovation, today announced that it has been named a “c” based on the October 2021 report titled, “Cool Vendors™ in Data Management: Creating Operational Efficiencies, 2021” by Merv Adrian and Nina Showell at Gartner, Inc. The report evaluates interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services in the data management market that enable operational efficiencies. This Gartner report points out that organizations should “treat data as a strategic asset across all lines of business, and put it to use. Ensure the data is findable, accessible and usable throughout the organization, in both human-readable and machine-readable formats.”*

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO