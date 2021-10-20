CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calix Marketing Cloud Further Simplifies Omnichannel Campaign Execution With Out-of-the-Box Integration and Automation From HubSpot

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced at its ConneXions conference in Las Vegas that HubSpot is the latest marketing technology integration with Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud). The Calix...

martechseries.com

Lodging

Future Focused: IDeaS Executives Talk Automation and Profit Optimization

During HITEC Dallas 2021, IDeaS Revenue Solutions, provider of automated revenue management software and services, announced the launch of Profit Optimization for its G3 Revenue Management System (RMS). This enhancement to the G3 RMS revenue science engine enables it to capture the most valuable business while considering the total contribution for each guest, allowing hoteliers to evaluate total revenues, profit margins for each revenue stream, and the costs associated with acquiring and servicing guest stays in real time, while determining highly sought metrics such as profit per available room (ProPAR). LODGING sat down with three executives from IDeaS—Dr. Ravi Mehrotra, president, co-founder, and chief scientist; Stephen Hambleton, director of product management and product success; and Mike Chuma, vice president of marketing, enablement, and engagement—to discuss the launch of this product extension, how the hospitality industry is evolving to incorporate more automation, and more.
SOFTWARE
progressivegrocer.com

5 Ways Your Business Can Benefit From Omnichannel Marketing

1st-party data is your key to effective omnichannel marketing. "Omnichannel” might be the latest buzzword everyone is talking about, but what does it really mean for retailers or brands? Can omnichannel marketing have a profound and positive effect on your business? The answer is a resounding yes — especially when it’s driven by valuable 1st-party data. Here are five ways it can impact your bottom line.
RETAIL
aithority.com

Basis Technologies Integrates Research and Benchmarking into Media Automation Platform

Analyzes Industry-Wide Digital Ad Performance Trends for Media Planning and Reporting;. Measures KPIs Across Publisher-Direct, Programmatic, Search and Social Buying. Basis Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, released research and benchmarking capabilities on its Basis platform. Basis Technologies previously operated as ‘Centro.’ Its platform now provides a proprietary tool, Market Trends, that delivers rapid reporting of industry-wide digital ad performance trends on all major channels and properties. It surfaces metrics on ad spend and KPIs across publisher-direct, programmatic, search and social buying channels. It enables advertisers to reduce time and cost associated with collecting, researching, and organizing data for media planning. Basis is composed of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. It provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices for all major creative types and formats.
SOFTWARE
dvrplayground.com

Marketing Automation Software Market 2021 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast To 2028 | Act-On Software , Adobe Systems , HubSpot

Global Market Vision has recently added a new informative report, titled “Global Marketing Automation Software market” to its ever-expanding database. The Marketing Automation Software market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process. The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It covers all the essential features of the Marketing Automation Software market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. Marketing Automation Software market report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product/Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2021-2028). The research study gives a near look at the market scenario and dynamics impacting its growth. This report highlights the crucial developments along with other events happening in the market which are marking on the growth and opening doors for future growth in the coming years. Additionally, the report is built on the basis of the macro- and micro-economic factors and historical data that can influence the growth.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Odesso Announces Seed to Sale Software to Provide an Omnichannel Mobile Customer Experience on Automation Engines Used by the FDA and DOJ

Product Demonstrations Will be Available at MJBizCon in Las Vegas from Oct 19-21 Odesso, a leading enterprise no-code SaaS provider that helps digital businesses accelerate three times faster than traditional low/no-code and API management products, announced its Seed to Sale software solution to provide vendors with an omnichannel mobile customer experience to meet state agricultural compliance regulations. The software runs on the same automation engines used by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Mediafly Announces Integrations With Slack And Gong, Further Enhances Digital Selling Experience

Leading sales enablement technology provider adds two new integrations for hybrid selling success. Mediafly, a leading sales enablement technology provider dedicated to interactive presentations, content management, and value-based marketing and selling experiences, announced integrations with Slack, the leading channel-based messaging platform, and Gong, a market leader in conversation intelligence. In...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Autokatalyst Acquires Cloud-Based Robotic Process Automation Platform OfficeBots

Autokatalyst, a New York-based technology developer and private investment firm specializing in digital transformation and technology enablement, announced its acquisition of Germany-based OfficeBots, a cloud-based robotic process automation (RPA) software platform. Marketing Technology News: Activision and Electronic Arts Marketing Executive Kimberly Salzer Steps in as VP for Global…. OfficeBots offers...
BUSINESS
Itproportal

The omnichannel oversell

Omnichannel experiences promise to provide cohesive, personalized consumer-brand interactions across channels and devices. The goal is to create seamless experiences that don’t just turn consumers into customers once but provide ongoing support that boosts retention and overall lifetime value. The theory is unarguable. But unfortunately, execution has been lacking ever...
TECHNOLOGY
Embedded.com

Embedded development must change to simplify IoT onboarding to cloud

With applications rapidly transitioning from traditional embedded devices to cloud orientated edge compute nodes, this article looks at a growing need to integrate cloud connectivity into both the development and manufacturing processes, and to create a seamless secure supply chain for the IoT. Traditional embedded development is dead. The concept...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

NXP Semiconductors Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Power Electronic Design Automation in the Cloud

Leading European designer and manufacturer of specialized semiconductors will use AWS’s proven infrastructure and unmatched portfolio of cloud capabilities to enhance productivity for semiconductor design and verification, and free its engineers to focus on chip innovation. Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced that NXP Semiconductors N.V. has...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Factoreal Enhances Omnichannel User Experience by Integrating WhatsApp for Business on its All-in-One Platform

This is a game-changer for anyone looking to connect with their audience in real-time on WhatsApp, the world’s largest personal communications platform with 2 Billion users. Factoreal has released WhatsApp Channel Support in their all-in-one digital marketing automation platform to boost customer engagement and response time. WhatsApp Business gives companies a way to engage in two-way messaging with customers through an app they’re likely already using for everyday chat conversations. In today’s omnichannel world of texts, chats, posts, and tweets, consumers increasingly want to interact with businesses the same way they connect with their family and friends.
CELL PHONES
Lodging

Accor Integrates Groups360’s Cloud-Based Technology Solution, GroupSync

Accor and Groups360 announced the international launch of GroupSync, Groups360’s cloud-based technology solution for meetings and events, to provide online booking for groups, a simplified RFP process, and housing solutions across Accor’s global portfolio. “Accor takes pride in our commitment to strategic innovation, as well as our leadership at the...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

NetApp Simplifies and Speeds Digital Transformation for Customers Through Deep, Industry-Leading Public Cloud Relationships

NetApp ONTAP is the only storage and data management software now available natively in the top three public clouds, enabling organizations to build a hybrid multicloud data fabric. NetApp a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced continued growth and momentum helping organizations unlock the best of cloud at less...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Calix Launches Broadband Marketing Academy, Designed Exclusively To Upskill Broadband Marketing Teams So They Can Go To Market Faster and Beat the Consumer Giants

Available to Calix Marketing Cloud customers and delivered by the Calix Success Services team, Broadband Marketing Academy gives service providers the virtual training, education, and best practices they need to simplify marketing processes, automate marketing workflows, excite subscribers, and quickly see bigger return on marketing investments. Building on a decade...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

TriggerMesh cloud-native automation goes open source

You can call what TriggerMesh does a lot of things. It's cloud-native integration, event-driven cloud automation, Function-as-a-Service (FaaS), or, of course, serverless computing. No matter what name you use -- TriggerMesh's creators like "serviceful" -- the game is to enable you to easily hook, deploy and manage cloud functions into powerful programs. Personally, I find it handy to think that TriggerMesh takes the DevOps concepts of such programs as Ansible, Chef, and Puppet and moves them from the operating system level to the cloud layer. Now, TriggerMesh has taken a major step forward by becoming an open-source program.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market to Grow at 14.6% CAGR Through 2021 to 2028 – Global Insights on Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Restraints, Challenge, Recent Initiatives and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

The fast entry of a variety of small and medium-sized businesses into the industry, as well as the growing need for high-quality channel presentation, is boosting playout automation and channel-in-a-box market growth. Playout automation and channel-in-a-box technologies help with scheduling, ingesting, cutting, mixing, and SD to HD conversion, as well...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Growing Brands And Accelerating Go-To-Market For Broadband Businesses, Pivot Group Wins 2021 Calix Market Activation Partner Award

Portland-based marketing agency recognized for delivering cutting-edge marketing solutions that have helped regional broadband service providers cut launch times by 60 percent. Calix, Inc. announced that Pivot Group has won the 2021 Calix Market Activation Partner award. Announced at Calix ConneXions 2021 live in Las Vegas, this award recognizes a partner that has delivered innovative support, services, and marketing campaigns that enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to accelerate and maximize their go-to-market (GTM) activities. Pivot Group has created innovative marketing solutions that help Calix BSP customers simplify and strengthen their marketing, excite subscribers, and grow their brands.
ECONOMY
automationworld.com

Best Practices for Integrating Plant Floor Automation

To stay competitive in today’s fast-paced and sometimes volatile market, businesses must do more with less. While each industry has its particular drivers and solutions, manufacturing plants are reacting to the current climate by pivoting to just-in-time ordering (i.e., no longer stockpiling increasingly expensive commodities) and streamlining processes. Integrating business systems with plant floor automation is proving to be an effective way to achieve these goals.
TECHNOLOGY

