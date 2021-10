Free Five-part Business Tech Series helps Women In Business. As October wraps up National Women’s Small Business Month, the Small Business Trends 2021 survey results reveal that 31% of all small business or franchise owners are women – up from 27% last year. Although women entrepreneurs own more than 12 million or 40% of all United States businesses, technology plays a crucial role in making business growth accessible. “Organizations like the U.N. agree, so much so in fact that technology has been made a key focus of the U.N. Women’s innovation strategy for 2018–2021. Women-owned businesses across the globe are using technology to grow.” Liz Alton, Connected 2019.

