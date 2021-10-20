Dying Light is now out on Nintendo Switch, but not digitally in Europe

A ban on Dying Light and the new Dying Light: Platinum Edition in Germany is stopping the game from being listed on the European, Australian and New Zealand Nintendo Switch eShop despite the game being out. During Light was banned in Germany in early 2015, the law has since been amended, but Dying Light was never cleared. Nintendo Europe operates in Hamberg, Germany and due to this, Dying Light: Platinum Edition can’t be listed on the Nintendo Switch eShop, meaning that Switch owners in Europe, Australia and New Zealand aren’t able to purchase the game digitally on the eShop. Thankfully the game has received a physical release, so Switch owners in Europe and Australia can purchase Dying Light: Platinum Edition this way. Techland has confirmed the ban is still in effect and they are working with authorities to clear the game for release.
