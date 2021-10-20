CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find Man United vs. Atalanta on TV and streaming

By World Soccer Talk
World Soccer Talk
 9 days ago

If you're trying to find out how you can watch Man United vs. Atalanta on US TV in the UEFA Champions League, you've come to the right place. In the UEFA Champions League, Man United vs. Atalanta will be shown on TV and streaming (more details below). Match: Man...

worldsoccertalk.com

SkySports

Manchester United vs Atalanta preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Manchester United vs Atalanta in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm. Anthony Martial remains unavailable for Manchester United, although he is now back in training after returning from international duty with an injury issue. Raphael Varane is also out after sustaining a groin issue with Spain.
UEFA
The Independent

Is Man United vs Atalanta on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Manchester United host Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.United are chasing another three points after sinking Villarreal with a last-minute winner thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo.FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Atalanta – latest updatesThat result followed an opening defeat at Young Boys, which means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side come into the third round of games in third place.Atalanta meanwhile are top with four points, and will prove stiff opposition.Here is everything you need to know.When is the match?Manchester United vs Atalanta is tonight, Wednesday 19 October, at 8pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. Subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website. Confirmed line-upsManchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, RonaldoAtalanta: Musso; Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral, Maehle; Freuler, De Roon, Pasalic; Ilicic, Koopmeiners; MurielOddsMan United 3/4Draw 3/1Atalanta 10/3PredictionUnited desperately need a victory to lift morale after a hammering at Leicester on the weekend, and have the firepower to get one here. Manchester United 2-0 Atalanta.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Cristiano Ronaldo Blasted Man United Players With 'Stunning Hairdryer Treatment' At Half-Time Vs Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly channelled his inner Sir Alex Ferguson and launched a ‘stunning hairdryer treatment’ on his Manchester United teammates over their first-half performance against Atalanta. Mario Pasalic stunned United in the 15th minute at Old Trafford on Wednesday before Merih Demiral put Atalanta 2-1 up in the Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Ajax put five past nearest rivals PSV

Amsterdam (AFP) – Champions Ajax humiliated rivals PSV Eindhoven with a 5-0 victory in Amsterdam on Sunday to move four points clear of their opponents at the top of the Eredivisie. The hosts, who thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 for a third straight win in the Champions League group stage on...
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Manchester United’s worst Premier League defeats

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Manchester United suffered their heaviest ever Old Trafford defeat against Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s side romped to a stunning 5-0 win on Sunday. Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick, while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also netted for the rampant visitors. After one of the darkest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Liverpool inflict historic first-half humiliation on Man Utd

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool ran riot against Manchester United to lead 4-0 by half-time at Old Trafford on Sunday before the Egyptian added a fifth early in the second half. Naby Keita and Diogo Jota put Jurgen Klopp’s men in command inside 15...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

West Ham rock Spurs as Man Utd prepare for Liverpool clash

London (AFP) – West Ham moved into fourth place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win in the London derby against Tottenham, while Manchester United and Liverpool prepared for the latest instalment of their bitter rivalry on Sunday. A second half strike from Michail Antonio gave the Hammers their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

How to watch Austrian Bundesliga in U.S.

You’ve come to the right place to figure out how to watch Austrian Bundesliga in U.S. Austria’s top flight is one of many competitive leagues throughout Europe. However, it errs on the more challenging side to watch or stream. Furthermore, while other major leagues air on linear channels or simple...
PREMIER LEAGUE
whathifi.com

Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup matches online and on TV, team news

The Carabao Cup is a chance to put league form to one side and that's something that might suit Leeds United more than it will their hosts for this evening's Last 16 EFL tie, Arsenal. The team news is in and Mikel Arteta has sprinkled a few reservists into his XI to take on Leeds. With home advantage, a place in the quarters beckons. Make sure you know how to watch an Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream wherever you are in the world.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Solskjaer vows to stay as Man Utd boss despite Liverpool thrashing

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he is the right man to manage Manchester United despite a historic hammering by Liverpool on Sunday as Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 rout at Old Trafford. For the first time in Premier League history, United trailed 4-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

African players in Europe: Salah’s historic Old Trafford hat-trick

Paris (AFP) – Prolific Liverpool scorer Mohamed Salah became the first away player to net a Premier League hat-trick at Old Trafford as he starred in a 5-0 humiliation of Manchester United. The 29-year-old Egyptian also overtook former Chelsea star Didier Drogba as the leading African scorer in the most...
PREMIER LEAGUE

