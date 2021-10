Metroid is one of the most revolutionary franchises of all time but is often ignored by Nintendo. Whether it's celebrating Samus' birthday or fans asking for a brand new entry, but now it's here. With Metroid Dread bringing fans an exception 2D classic adventure that excels in every category. Mercury Steam has captured the very essence that made this franchise exceptional while improving on navigation and controls that previously created moments of frustration throughout the franchise. Metroid Dread brings Samus out of retirement with a bang and shows why this franchise is one of the most beloved series in video game history.

