Massachusetts has a broken local public health system. We know because our organizations are on the front lines of public health every day. Over the past 18 months, our departments have been working overtime and then some to prevent and respond to COVID, including countless hours of contact tracing, enforcing the ever-changing state COVID guidelines, and trying to educate our residents about how to protect themselves and others from the virus. Like most other health departments, we are working with scant resources; and are overwhelmed and exhausted.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO