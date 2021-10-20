CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Wednesday – Rain & Storms Thursday

By Ben Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 9 days ago

Enjoy Wednesday under partly sunny sky. Like the last several days, the forecast looks good! Highs today reach the lower to middle 70s which is a little above the average for late October.

Thursday’s Cold Front

A cold front moves in on Thursday increasing our chance of rain and storms. We could have showers for the morning commute with more rain lingering through the early evening. Yes, there is a chance of rain most of the day. We prepared for wet roads for the morning commute. Rain totals average around 1/2″ with some areas getting up to 1″. After that we are dry for Friday and much of the weekend!

Futurecast shows a chance of rain throughout the day. Rain chances decrease through the early evening from west to east. We will be good for the overnight Thursday into Friday. There could be a few wet games on Thursday, but no issues for Football Friday.

    Morning Commute
    Early Afternoon
    Early Evening – Ride Home

This Weekend

The forecast looks good over the weekend. There could be a few isolated showers on Sunday, but it’s very iffy. I’ll keep rain out of the forecast for now. If we get anything, it would be isolated and not amount to much. Temperatures will be above average into next week. Highs average around 80°. Some models want to bring middle 80s in here next week. That would be near record highs for Huntsville International. We’ll see how the later runs look before we pull that trigger!

