Michael Lynton & Josh Berger Join Secret Cinema Board

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
Veteran industry executives Michael Lynton and Josh Berger have joined the board of immersive film experience outfit Secret Cinema . Lynton is Chairman of Warner Music Group Corp while Berger is the former President and Managing Director of Warner Bros UK, Ireland and Spain.

Lynton has served as chairman of the board of Warner Music Group Corp since 2019 and chairman of Snap Inc since 2017. These roles follow more than a decade at Sony, including as chief executive of Sony Entertainment Inc, where he oversaw all of Sony’s global entertainment businesses.

Berger stepped down from Warner Bros in December 2020 after 30 years with the studio. Berger, who served as President of Global Franchise Development for Harry Potter , also spent 10 years as a governor and the last five years as Chair at the British Film Institute, as well as being on the board of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He is an executive producer on the upcoming third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series.

UK-based Secret Cinema stages immersive shows that bring to life iconic movies and TV adaptations with in-person experiences. Created by Fabien Riggall in 2007, the company transforms audiences into characters in richly imagined worlds. From grassroots film screenings in abandoned London buildings, to outdoor festivals and large scale productions, Secret Cinema experiences fuse music, art, theater and dance, creating social encounters, adventures and discoveries. The company has had a series of successful events in the UK, several of which have made a dent in the UK box office chart, including the 2019 Casino Royale run which grossed more than $10M. Last year, it furthered its international expansion, partnering with Netflix to deliver Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience .

Said Lynton, “Secret Cinema are pioneers of immersive entertainment, a hugely exciting high growth segment of the live entertainment market. They are poised for significant growth internationally and I am delighted to join them in bringing their incredible experiences to more people.”

Added Berger, “I have been lucky enough to spend my career helping to bring stories to life on screen, and I am looking forward to now using that experience to help bring those screen stories to life in Secret Cinema’s unique in-person experiences.”

Secret Cinema’s CEO, Max Alexander, called the pair “two of the most respected people in the entertainment industry… Their energy, ideas and experience will help us to take Secret Cinema on an exciting international journey in the years to come.”

