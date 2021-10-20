CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany Producer Price Inflation Strongest Since 1974

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - Germany's producer prices rose at the fastest pace since 1974 on strong energy prices, data released by Destatis showed on Wednesday. Producer prices increased 14.2 percent year-on-year in...

markets.businessinsider.com

Inflation: Spiking Prices Vs. Worker Productivity: The Great Inflation Debate

On the tip of all tongues, inflation is a pernicious risk to the domestic economic outlook. Federal Reserve policy has changed to tolerate sporadic inflation overruns greater than the 2% long-term target, however, the blunt tools of hawkish monetary policy could still be used to rein in inflation. The market's...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Japan Jobless Rate Unchanged At 2.8% In September

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the August reading. The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.16, exceeding expectations for 1.14, which would...
WORLD
Business Insider

Tokyo Overall Inflation Rises Just 0.1% On Year In October

(RTTNews) - Overall inflation in the Tokyo region of Japan was up 0.1 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was in line with forecasts and down from 0.3 percent in September. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, also rose...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

South Korea Industrial Output Falls 0.8% In September

(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in September, Statistics Korea said on Friday. That missed expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.7 percent drop in August. On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 1.8 percent - again...
RETAIL
Business Insider

Australia PPI Expands 1.1% On Quarter In Q3

(RTTNews) - Final demand producer prices in Australia were up 1.1 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - up from 0.7 percent on quarter in the previous three months. On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 2.9 percent, up...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

South Korea Business Sentiment Steady In October - BoK

(RTTNews) - Business confidence in South Korea was little changed in October, the Bank of Korea said in Friday's Business Survey Index on business conditions in the manufacturing sector - posting a score of 90, unchanged from the September reading. The outlook fell from 93 to 88. In the non-manufacturing...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Japan Industrial Production Drops 5.4% In September

(RTTNews) - Industrial output in Japan shed a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent on month in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday. That missed expectations for a decline of 3.2 percent following the 3.6 percent contraction in August. On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 2.3...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Friday, extending the slight losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just below the 7,400 level, despite the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, led by weakness in energy and mining stocks as commodity prices slipped.
RETAIL
Business Insider

Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a flat note Friday, a day after key benchmark indexes saw their biggest fall in the last six months on large-scale selling by foreign investors. Meanwhile, the government has approved the reappointment of Shri Shaktikanta Das as Governor of Reserve Bank...
STOCKS
Business Insider

European Shares Seen Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening lower on Friday as investors fret about supply bottlenecks and rising raw material prices. Earnings news will also be in focus with Amazon and Apple reporting disappointing quarterly earnings results in a sign that the global supply-chain crisis is hobbling even the mightiest companies.
STOCKS
Business Insider

France Q3 GDP Growth Accelerates More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - The French economy grew more than expected in the third quarter on robust household spending and exports, the first estimate from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday. Gross domestic product grew 3 percent sequentially, much faster than the 1.3 percent expansion logged in the second quarter and...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

France Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In September

(RTTNews) - France's producer price inflation accelerated in September driven by the surge in petroleum product prices, figures released by the statistical office Insee showed on Wednesday. Producer price inflation in the domestic market advanced to 11.6 percent in September from 10.0 percent in August. Prices of coke and refined...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Spain Inflation Accelerates Sharply To Highest Level Since 1992

(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer price inflation accelerated strongly in October to its highest level in nearly three decades, mainly driven by higher energy prices, preliminary estimates from the statistical office INE showed Thursday. The consumer price index rose 5.5 percent year-on-year following a 4.0 percent increase in September. Economists had forecast 4.5 percent inflation. The latest rate was the highest since September 1992, INE said. Automotive fuel prices also influenced inflation to a lesser extent than energy prices, INE said. Core inflation, which excludes prices of fresh food and energy products, climbed to 1.4 percent from 1.0 percent in the previous month. The 4.1 points difference between the headline inflation and the core measure was the highest since the beginning of the series in August 1986, INE said.
BUSINESS
AFP

Slowing growth creates headache for next German government

Global supply chain bottlenecks forced the German government to downgrade its 2021 growth forecast on Wednesday as it prepares to hand over the reins of a spluttering economy to the country's next coalition. Supply chain disruptions and shortages of raw materials, including plastics, metals and paper, have choked off the recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe's top economy. As a result, the government lowered its forecast for gross domestic product growth to 2.6 percent this year, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told ZDF public television, from 3.5 percent previously. "It will still be one of the strongest growth rates in Europe," Altmaier said.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Housing market 'set to record its strongest year since 2007'

The housing market is set to record its highest level of sales this year since 2007, according to a property website.Around 1.5 million sales will have taken place across the UK in 2021, Zoopla predicts.It added that housing transactions are expected to decline to 1.2 million in 2022, in line with the long-run average, but still relatively high compared to the past decade.The impact of the pandemic on the housing market has further to run but at a less frenetic paceRichard Donnell, ZooplaRichard Donnell, from Zoopla, said: "2021 is set to be a record year for the housing market with the most moves by homeowners since 2007 and nearly £500 billion of home sales."The impact of the pandemic on the housing market has further to run but at a less frenetic pace."We expect the momentum in the market to outweigh some emerging headwinds from higher living costs and the risk of higher mortgage rates."The latest data shows a turning point in the rate of house price growth, which we expect to slow quickly with average UK house prices up 3% by the end of 2022."
REAL ESTATE
MedicalXpress

Germany's COVID rate hits highest level since May

Germany's seven-day coronavirus incidence rate reached 100 infections per 100,000 people on Saturday for the first time since May, following a surge in cases in recent weeks. The number hit 100 after rising from 68.7 just eight days ago, the Robert Koch health institute (RKI) said. The milestone comes a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

