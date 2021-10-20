Alaska Airlines is cutting some of its November and December flights because of understaffing, suggesting it doesn't expect the labor shortage to end any time soon
Alaska Airlines is cutting some of its flights between Wichita, Kansas, and Seattle, Washington, because it can't find enough staff. The airline usually runs a flight from Wichita to Seattle every day, but it's cutting its Saturday flight in November and December as well as its Tuesday service in December, Wichita...markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0