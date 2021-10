It seems like just yesterday when we were talking about fall sports finally making a return to campus, and now here we are with the season dwindling down to its end. Although the season is coming down to its last few regular season games, both the men's and women’s soccer teams here at UMass Boston have aspirations to make it deep into the Little East Conference tournament and perhaps even further than that. There is still some work to be done before the LEC tournament, so let’s take a look at what is on the agenda for the rest of the season for the men's and women’s soccer teams.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO