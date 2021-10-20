CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian Shares Mixed As Growth Worries Weigh

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors fretted about slowing growth amid supply chain bottlenecks. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its 2021 economic growth outlook for Asia and warned that supply chain disruptions, inflation pressures and a looming fresh wave of COVID-19 infections pose downside risks....

