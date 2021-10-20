CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China to protect legal rights of Evergrande creditors -c.bank head

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

HONG KONG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China will fully respect and protect the legal rights of Evergrande Group’s creditors and asset owners in line with repayment priorities laid out by the law, the country’s central bank head, Yi Gang, said.

Yi made the remarks on Sunday at an online meeting of the Group of 30 International Banking Seminar, and they were released in a transcript on Wednesday.

Yi also said regulators should do their best to avoid risks from cash-strapped Evergrande spilling over into other property developers and the broader financial sector.

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

If China Wants to Waste Its Money on Missiles, We Should Let It

The cold war with China is very nearly on. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a House hearing Wednesday that China’s hypersonic missile test this past summer amounts to a “Sputnik moment.” Actually, he said, “I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that”—a distinction without much of a difference.
MILITARY
Shore News Network

China developers hit by downgrades as Evergrande deadline looms

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese developers took a drubbing on Thursday, with shares and bonds falling, creditors seizing assets and rating agencies distributing more downgrades, ahead of a final debt payment deadline for China Evergrande Group on Friday. Shares of Kaisa Group were hardest-hit, losing nearly a fifth of their...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Rights#Evergrande Group
The Independent

China and Serbia praise 'steel friendship' amid growing ties

Serbian officials praised their “steel friendship” with China during talks on Thursday with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi amid fears in the West that by heavily investing in the Balkan state, Beijing is trying to exert its political influence in that part of Europe Serbia, a European Union candidate country, and China have rapidly intensified economic and political relations in recent years, with Chinese companies taking over Serbia’s main copper and steel mills and building roads, factories and railway lines. Chinese state banks have granted billions of dollars in loans to the Balkan country for the construction projects that...
CHINA
Reuters

China c.bank makes biggest weekly short-term cash injection in 21 months

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Friday injected 200 billion yuan ($31.29 billion) through seven-day reverse repurchase agreements into the banking system, bringing the weekly net cash injection to the highest in 21 months. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said its website said the move was...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
WGAU

Huawei sales off 32% after US sanctions, smartphone sale

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei's sales fell 32% from a year earlier in the first nine months of 2021 under U.S. sanctions and following the sale of its Honor smartphone brand, according to figures released Friday. Huawei Technologies Ltd.’s smartphone and other consumer-oriented businesses have been “significantly...
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Consumer staples, healthcare and IT firms lift China stocks

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up on Friday as consumer staples, information technology and healthcare firms gained, while the real estate sector witnessed its worst week since February 2018 on a planned tax scheme. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9%, to 4,908.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index...
ECONOMY
The Independent

US to deepen relation with Taiwan in face of China tensions

The U.S. wants to deepen its relationship with Taiwan, the self-ruled island that has become a major point of conflict in the strained U.S.-China relationship, and will work to counter Beijing s “malign” influence, a U.S. official said Friday. In her first public news conference, Sandra Oudkirk, the new director of the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto embassy, reiterated official lines that the U.S. remains deeply committed to Taiwan and is actively working on new areas of cooperation such as in cybersecurity and supply chains.“The value of our partnership and our support for Taiwan is rock solid,"...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Thai current account deficit narrows in Sept, exports rise -cbank

BANGKOK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Thailand recorded a current account deficit of $1.3 billion in September after a deficit of $2.5 billion the previous month, the central bank said on Friday. Exports, a key driver of growth, rose 17.8% in September from a year earlier, with imports up 20.4% year-on-year...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan's 10-year bond yields track U.S. Treasury peers higher

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s benchmark 10-year government bond yields rose on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher, while long-end yields fell as buying emerged ahead of a general election in Japan this weekend. The 10-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.095%. U.S. Treasury yields advanced in...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

G-20 leaders to tackle energy prices, other economic woes

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the Group of 20 countries gathering for their first in-person summit since the pandemic took hold will confront a global recovery hampered by a series of stumbling blocks: an energy crunch spurring higher fuel and utility prices, new COVID-19 outbreaks and logjams in the supply chains that keep the economy humming and goods headed to consumers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s so big about the G20 besides economies?

ROME (AP) — The Group of 20 has morphed from its creation in the late 1990s as an international body to grapple with financial crises into a forum for addressing urgent problems like worldwide vaccine access and climate change. Whether the G-20′s structure suits helping to respond to the evolving needs of our times will be put to a test when the leaders of the world’s largest economies hold their first face-to-face summit of the COVID-19 in Rome this weekend.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

210K+
Followers
230K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy