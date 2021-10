There are many rumors that suggest the possibility that Novak Djokovic is considering the possibility of shelving his season without playing a single tournament, but the most likely right now is that the Serbian has given up competing in Indian Wells with the goal of arriving physically and mentally rested on the European indoor track tour, with the ATP Masters 1000 Paris-Bercy 2021 being the first stop, the goal of securing the number 1 in the world and seeking the titles in Paris and Turin, the new headquarters of the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO