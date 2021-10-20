HK stocks hit near 6-week high on tech boost

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks hit a near six-week high on Wednesday, driven by a sustained rebound in technology giants.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.4%, to 26,136.02, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.5%, to 9,276.69 points.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 2.7%, having bounced nearly 14% from a record closing low hit on Oct. 6.

** Low valuation has attracted bargain hunting after the sector was knocked down by Beijing’s crackdown.

** “The sector’s valuation has reached the lower end of its historical range, we are raising our tactical allocation for the internet sector from underweight to equal weight,” Meng Lei, strategist at UBS Securities, wrote in a note.

** Reflecting buying interest from mainland investors, the E Fund CSI Overseas China Internet 50 ETF saw a near doubling in fund units in the third quarter.

** Tech giant Alibaba Group and Alibaba’s healthcare unit jumped 6.7% and 13.5%, respectivelly, the top two intraday gainers on the Hang Seng Index.

** Alibaba Founder Jack Ma is in Europe on a study tour, South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday, a sign investors see as central government’s relaxing scrutiny over the group.

** A sub-index tracking energy stocks lost 2.5%, with coal companies leading the drop.

** China’s state planner said on Tuesday it was studying ways of intervening in high coal prices and would take all necessary measures to bring them back to reasonable range.

** Property firms and financials stocks added 0.7% and 0.6%, respectivelly.