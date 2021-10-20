CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

HK stocks hit near 6-week high on tech boost

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks hit a near six-week high on Wednesday, driven by a sustained rebound in technology giants.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.4%, to 26,136.02, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.5%, to 9,276.69 points.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 2.7%, having bounced nearly 14% from a record closing low hit on Oct. 6.

** Low valuation has attracted bargain hunting after the sector was knocked down by Beijing’s crackdown.

** “The sector’s valuation has reached the lower end of its historical range, we are raising our tactical allocation for the internet sector from underweight to equal weight,” Meng Lei, strategist at UBS Securities, wrote in a note.

** Reflecting buying interest from mainland investors, the E Fund CSI Overseas China Internet 50 ETF saw a near doubling in fund units in the third quarter.

** Tech giant Alibaba Group and Alibaba’s healthcare unit jumped 6.7% and 13.5%, respectivelly, the top two intraday gainers on the Hang Seng Index.

** Alibaba Founder Jack Ma is in Europe on a study tour, South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday, a sign investors see as central government’s relaxing scrutiny over the group.

** A sub-index tracking energy stocks lost 2.5%, with coal companies leading the drop.

** China’s state planner said on Tuesday it was studying ways of intervening in high coal prices and would take all necessary measures to bring them back to reasonable range.

** Property firms and financials stocks added 0.7% and 0.6%, respectivelly.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Apple stock option traders prepared for a more muted post-earnings reaction than usual

Shares of Apple Inc. jumped 2.5% toward a 7-week high, ahead of the technology behemoth's fiscal fourth-quarter report due out after the close, even as options traders are prepared for a more muted than usual stock reaction to the report. An options strategy knows as a straddle, a pure volatility play that involves the simultaneous buying of bullish and bearish options with at-the-month strikes expiring Friday, is implying a one-day, post-earnings stock price move of $4.16 in either direction, according to data provided by Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS). That expected move is 28.5% less than the average one-day post-earnings move over the past 12 quarters of $5.82 in either direction, according to ORATS Principal Matt Amberson. At current prices, that means the stock would have to close below $148.41 or above $156.73 for straddle buyers to make money. The stock, which is trading 2.6% below the Sept. 7 record close of $156.69, has gained 15.0% year to date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has rallied 22.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.5%.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Ma
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as stocks shake off third-quarter GDP slowdown

Stocks ended higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at records as investors shook off data showing U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter. A strong run of corporate earnings continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 239 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 35,729, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 45 points, or 1%, to end near 4,596, topping its previous record close set on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite ended near 15,448, surging 213 points, or 1.4%, to exceed the record close set on Sept. 7. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product for the period. That marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
STOCKS
Reuters

Tech stocks weigh on European shares after Apple's warning

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Oct 29 (Reuters) - Technology stocks dragged down European equity markets on Friday as Apple’s suppliers fell on the back of a downbeat holiday-quarter forecast from the iPhone maker, while investors remained nervous about the monetary policy outlook.
STOCKS
Reuters

Consumer staples, healthcare and IT firms lift China stocks

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up on Friday as consumer staples, information technology and healthcare firms gained, while the real estate sector witnessed its worst week since February 2018 on a planned tax scheme. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9%, to 4,908.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Energy Stocks#South China#Hk#Hang Seng#Ubs Securities#Alibaba Group#Healthcare
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Ringgit at over 1-month high ahead of 2022 budget, Manila shares fall

* Malaysia fiscal 2022 budget due at 0800 GMT * Asia stocks down as U.S. tech giants flag supply chain issues * China real estate sector remains in focus By Anushka Trivedi Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Malaysian ringgit firmed to its highest in over a month on expectations the government will release an expansionary fiscal 2022 budget later on Friday, while Asian stocks were mostly weak, with Philippine shares down 1%. The Thai baht advanced 0.3% to lead gains, while the Singapore dollar, the Philippine peso and the Indonesian rupiah traded flat to marginally higher against a wavering greenback. The ringgit gained 0.2% as investors awaited the 2022 budget. The finance ministry said in August it expects its fiscal deficit to widen this year due to continued spending required to support the gradual reopening of the economy. "Malaysia's revenue base will get a boost from the recent boom in commodity, in particular crude oil and palm oil prices. ..it will create much needed fiscal space to allow for additional expenditures in handling the pandemic," Mizuho analysts said in a note. Even if there is knee-jerk depreciation in the ringgit following the budget, we do not expect that it will be sustained as the broader pro-growth fiscal stance is supportive, they added. Malaysia's economy suffered from harsh COVID-19 lockdowns earlier this year, but buoyant exports and a rising vaccination rate have more recently buoyed the recovery. The country has the second-highest vaccination rate in Southeast Asia after Singapore. Kuala Lumpur stocks, however, fell slightly on fears of softer third-quarter corporate earnings, with Sime Darby Plantation leading losses. Asian shares declined, tracking U.S. stock futures, which fell 0.4% as earnings at tech majors Apple and Amazon missed forecasts on supply chain woes. Philippine stocks shed 1.5%, on track for their worst day in a month, and led losses in the region. Stock markets in South Korea and Taiwan fell. Troubles in China's property sector also overshadowed the stock market. Sustained worries over a planned pilot real-estate tax scheme have hurt risk appetite, already hit by debt troubles in China Evergrande Group. Shanghai stocks and the yuan traded mostly flat. HIGHLIGHTS ** Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is up about 2.2 basis points at 2.66% ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 2.9 basis points at 4.612% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are International Container Terminal Services Inc down 4.8% and JG Summit Holdings Inc down 3.4% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0500 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.04 -9.13 0.05 5.07 China +0.01 +2.15 0.16 1.46 India +0.17 -2.31 -0.08 27.62 Indonesia +0.04 -0.88 0.78 9.96 Malaysia +0.12 -2.97 -0.26 -3.96 Philippines +0.08 -4.80 -1.41 -1.17 S.Korea -0.05 -7.19 -0.86 3.83 Singapore +0.00 -1.76 0.66 13.41 Taiwan +0.03 +2.36 -0.28 15.35 Thailand +0.21 -9.73 -0.19 11.86 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Stocks of earnings reporters would add nearly 80 points to the Dow's price

Four of the five Dow Jones Industrial Average components are contributing to the index's gains, as they would roughly add a net 77 points the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 36 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open. The biggest gainer was Coca-Cola Co.'s stock , which rose 2.7%, with the implied price gain adding about 10 points to the Dow's price, after better-than-expected third-quarter results. Next was McDonald's Corp.'s stock , which gained 2.6% ahead of the open to add about 40 points to the Dow after upbeat 3Q results. Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares rose 1.8% to add about 37 Dow points after record 1Q results, and Boeing Co.'s stock tacked on 2.1% to boost the Dow by 29 points despite a 3Q miss. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.'s stock was the biggest Dow loser in the premarket after 4Q results, as it fell 2.6% to shave about 39 points off the Dow's price.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Reuters

Inflation worries pull Australia shares lower, financials top losers

* Benchmark index falls for a second straight session. * Whitehaven Coal down 3% (Updates to close) October 29 (Friday) - Australian shares ended the week lower, with financial and energy stocks leading losses, on growing concerns over rising inflation in the country. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.4% to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Natwest, miners weigh on UK blue-chip stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Oct 29 (Reuters) - UK shares tracked global markets lower on Friday, with anxiety over potential interest rate hikes and a slide in state-backed bank NatWest dragging down the blue-chip FTSE 100.
MARKETS
Reuters

Asian shares, U.S. futures slip after earnings disappointment

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped on Friday, as Amazon and Apple quarterly earnings bucked a recent strong trend and growth and inflation fears continued to weigh. Investors, particularly in bond and currency markets, are also worried about varied responses by central banks...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

210K+
Followers
230K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy