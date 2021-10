Inflation expectations in the United States are now rising according to data from the New York Federal Reserve. Their September 2021 Survey of Consumer Expectations shows that short and medium-term inflation expectations are now rising to their highest levels since the inception of the survey in 2013. Americans are expecting the price of food to rise 7% over the next twelve months and their rent to go up 9%. This has huge implications, because we have, in reality, seen inflation slowly creep up in the past fifteen months, ever since commodities and oil made a secular bottom in the Spring of 2020, but inflation expectations, which rise this quickly, historically have led to sustained inflation that lasts for years.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO