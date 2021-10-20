CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee man arrested in connection to cat killing, charged with aggravated cruelty to animals

By Ben Gilliam
WKRN News 2
 9 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a police investigation and offers of private rewards , a suspect has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after the alleged torture and killing of a cat in April.

According to an arrest report by Johnson City Police Department, investigators were searching for the driver of a truck that was seen in the area where the cat’s body was found.

According to the report, the cat’s body was found in front of the Appalachian Funeral Home around 1 p.m. on April 18, 2021. Investigators say the cat’s paws were bound with duct tape and that it had suffered several stab wounds and beatings as well as head trauma.

Investigators found a bloody screwdriver in the area, as well as bloody tire tracks indicating that the body had been run over.

In response to the case, PETA offered a $5,000 dollar reward to anyone with information that would lead to the discovery of the killer.

“This cat should have been safe indoors with a loving family and instead endured a terrifying and agonizing death at the hands of someone who must be caught before hurting anyone else,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a release earlier in 2021. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward—and possibly save a life.”

According to the arrest report, investigators identified Deamion R. Davis of Johnson City, Tennessee as a person of interest in the case before the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Lab identified forensic evidence that “led investigators to charging Davis.”

Davis is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. Davis’s arraignment is set for October 20 at 10 a.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.

Comments / 11

Rhonda Collins
8d ago

disgusting,, people who will do that to a animal will be a danger to a human life put him in jail....

Reply
7
jennifer jones
8d ago

I hope they put him in a cage with a tiger that has just eaten. The cat could then play, rough him up a bit before chowing down.

Reply
3
Rhonda Rae
8d ago

Planned parenthood does the same to human lives every. single. day. Take the time to watch videos of their procedures before you lash out at me. Weather human or animal, not one deserves to be tortured in this way.

Reply(1)
2
 

