Mount Aso volcano erupts, spews lava and ash in southwest Japan

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A volcano in southern Japan erupted on Wednesday and prompted officials to issue a quarantine zone on the mountain.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Nakadake crater on Mount Aso, one of the country's most active volcanoes, erupted at 11:43 a.m. and sent a plume of ash more than 2 miles high.

The volcano, located in Kumamoto Prefecture, spewed lava more than a half-mile from the point of eruption.

Due to the activity, the agency raised its warning from Level 2 to 3 on its five-level scale, barring visitors and residents about 1.2 miles from the crater.

"Be careful of volcanic gas," the agency said. "Please do not enter dangerous areas."

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that no casualties were reported and authorities were working to determine if any hikers were still in the vicinity of the volcano, according to Kyodo News.

Hirokazu tweeted that an information liaison office has been established and the military, police and fire departments have been instructed to work closely with local governments "to save lives."