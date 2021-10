Since 1939, DC’s Superman has been called “the Man of Tomorrow.” The nickname debuted in New York World’s Fair Comics No. 1, and in the intervening years has morphed to take on new meaning. Judging by the new Superman mission statement unveiled during this weekend’s DC FanDome, these days, it just might be a reference to the optimism inherent in the character. “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow” replaces the old-school “Truth, Justice and the American Way” — a shift that has garnered all kinds of attention for the shift away from a nationalism that, for those with long memories, he...

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO