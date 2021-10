A twenty-one-year-old approach to treasure hunting is making its way back through town and enthusiasts are emerging for its 8th year in a row. Geocaching, a worldwide treasure hunting sport, is a way for any age group to participate in an outdoor adventure where they have the opportunity to find a range of souvenirs known as “caches.” These caches can range anywhere from coins to gift cards to ammo lockers. The sport began during the early 2000’s when the military opened satellites for public use. Since then, geocachers have been able to use technology in their palm of their hand to lead them through some of the most thrilling treasure hunts.

BEREA, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO