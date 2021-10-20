CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

StreetInsider.com

SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) Misses Q3 EPS by 17c

SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ: SPNE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.31). Revenue for the quarter came in at $46.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $47.82 million.
StreetInsider.com

Chemed Corporation (CHE) Tops Q3 EPS by 54c

Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) reported Q3 EPS of $5.06, $0.54 better than the analyst estimate of $4.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $539 million versus the consensus estimate of $531.87 million.
StreetInsider.com

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Misses Q3 EPS by 17c

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $162.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $168.14 million.
StreetInsider.com

Terex (TEX) Misses Q3 EPS by 17c

Terex (NYSE: TEX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.67, $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.84. Revenue for the quarter came in at $993.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Dril-Quip (DRQ) Misses Q3 EPS by 17c

Dril-Quip (NYSE: DRQ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.31), $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $83 million versus the consensus estimate of $85.64 million.
StreetInsider.com

ServiceNow (NOW) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c, Offers Outlook

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) reported Q3 EPS of $1.55, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $1.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.51 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Tops Q3 EPS by 53c

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) reported Q3 EPS of $5.25, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $4.72.
StreetInsider.com

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.22, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $224.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $211.8 million.
StreetInsider.com

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Tops Q3 EPS by 87c

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) reported Q3 EPS of $3.76, $0.87 better than the analyst estimate of $2.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $237 million versus the consensus estimate of $258.97 million.
StreetInsider.com

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) Tops Q3 EPS by 24c

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.74, $0.24 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $57.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $53.05 million.
StreetInsider.com

MYR Group (MYRG) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) reported Q3 EPS of $1.35, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $1.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $610.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $640.91 million.
StreetInsider.com

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.03, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.29 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Moody's Corp. (MCO) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

Moody's Corp. (NYSE: MCO) reported Q3 EPS of $2.69, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $2.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Textron (TXT) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c; Raises Outlook

Textron (NYSE: TXT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.85, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.99 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.7 billion.
StreetInsider.com

MKS Instruments (MKSI) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) reported Q3 EPS of $2.79, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $2.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $742 million versus the consensus estimate of $725.44 million.
StreetInsider.com

Capital One Financial (COF) Tops Q3 EPS by 167c

Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) reported Q3 EPS of $6.78, $1.67 better than the analyst estimate of $5.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $7.4 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Littelfuse (LFUS) Tops Q3 EPS by 80c

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) reported Q3 EPS of $3.95, $0.80 better than the analyst estimate of $3.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $539.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $518.76 million.
StreetInsider.com

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.33, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $527 million versus the consensus estimate of $532.41 million.
StreetInsider.com

Camtek Ltd (CAMT) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ: CAMT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $70.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $70 million.
StreetInsider.com

Masimo Corp. (MASI) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ: MASI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.94, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $307.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $295.79 million.
