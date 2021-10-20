Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.74, $0.24 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $57.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $53.05 million.

