With Riders Republic only a few weeks away, we look into why the game’s chaotic multiplayer playground could become a huge hit. Wind rushes past your head as you speed down Grand Teton – one of the highest mountains in the United States. Your bicycle can barely stay on the ground but you keep peddling all the same. All of a sudden the track stops, and before you know it you’re sky-high. But while that would ordinarily be cause for concern, today it’s just another day in the office, as a handy wingsuit suddenly deploys, allowing you to navigate the air with ease.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO