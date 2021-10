SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has come to an end, and the main cast looked back on the drama as they shared their closing remarks!. Based on the novel of the same name, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars in the drama as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight, while Gong Myung stars as the romantic and free-spirited Prince Yangmyeong, a lover of the arts who falls for Hong Chun Gi. Kwak Si Yang plays Prince Juhyang, who strives for power.

