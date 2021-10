After being closed for almost two years, Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center is reopening next week. On Nov. 1, the viewing center will reopen, TECO said in a release. "For the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come to the Manatee Viewing Center every winter, we have missed you, and we are so glad to welcome you back," Stan Kroh, manager of Land and Stewardship Programs for Tampa Electric, said.

