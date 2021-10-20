CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone avoids surgery

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 9 days ago

The injury report on Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was relatively positive Tuesday. The veteran forward has an uncertain timetable in his recovery from a lower-body injury, but he will not require surgery, according to coach Peter DeBoer. Stone got hurt Thursday during the Golden Knights' 6-2 road...

