The Utah Jazz can finally put the disappointing finish from last season behind them. Even though we could start every Jazz season with that line, it feels especially true this year. The Jazz are coming into this year with arguably their best roster ever. With three all-stars, the reigning DPOY and 6MOY, and new additions in Rudy Gay, Hassan Whiteside, and Jared Butler, this season has a chance to be special.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO