IMSA: Ganassi confirms second Cadillac and driver line-up for ’22

There will be plenty of changes as far as the driver lineup is concerned from the 2021 to the 2022 IndyCar season. Take a look at what is confirmed so far. The 2022 IndyCar driver lineup is far from set, but the offseason ahead of the 17-race campaign has already seen a number of confirmations, many of which confirmations of change from the driver lineup for the 2021 season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO