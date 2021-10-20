IMSA: Ganassi confirms second Cadillac and driver line-up for ’22

Circuit of the Americas chair Bobby Epstein wasn't willing to give up specific attendance numbers for the Austin track's United States Grand Prix over the weekend, but he still assured Austonia that the race was "the biggest sporting event in the world this year."The weekend's broadcast reported the three-day event saw 400,000 attendees, smashing a previous record held by the British Grand Prix for the most racegoers in Formula 1 history. Around 140,000 looked on as 24-year-old rising star Max Verstappen beat seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton by just over a second on Sunday.While the star-studded, hard-fought Sunday race may be...
Comments / 0