Motorsports

IMSA: Ganassi confirms second Cadillac and driver line-up for ’22

Motorsport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChip Ganassi Racing has confirmed it will...

www.motorsport.com

Motorsport.com

Dale Jr. on NASCAR Next Gen: "It just does everything better"

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart served as the primary driver for a Goodyear tire test late Tuesday morning and early Tuesday afternoon at Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. Bowman-Gray is a 1⁄4-mile asphalt flat oval short track and NASCAR’s longest-running weekly race track. The legendary track also hosted 29...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Motorsport.com

Kevin Harvick lands new sponsor for 2022 NASCAR Cup season

GearWrench, a hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, has entered into a partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and Gene Haas. As part of the partnership, GearWrench will serve as the primary sponsor on Harvick’s No. 4 Ford in five races beginning with the 2022 season, which coincides with the debut of NASCAR’s Next Gen car.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

IndyCar: Confirmed driver changes for 2022 season

There will be plenty of changes as far as the driver lineup is concerned from the 2021 to the 2022 IndyCar season. Take a look at what is confirmed so far. The 2022 IndyCar driver lineup is far from set, but the offseason ahead of the 17-race campaign has already seen a number of confirmations, many of which confirmations of change from the driver lineup for the 2021 season.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

IMSA, iRacing extend partnership through 2023

Capitalizing on the success of the virtual racing series featuring IMSA drivers over the past two years, IMSA and iRacing have announced an extended partnership through 2023. In addition to the continuation of the popular IMSA iRacing Pro Series, the agreement calls for expansion of virtual racing series open to all iRacing members showcasing a variety of IMSA elements and venues.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hulkenberg impresses Arrow McLaren SP in first IndyCar test

Although Hulkenberg ended the day slowest of the five entries on track at Barber Motorsports Park, Kiel said that his adaptation to the demands of an IndyCar were impressive. “For one thing, it was a tough thing to do to turn 108 laps today as Nico did,” Kiel told Motorsport.com. “I think it was a testament to his training regimen because he’s been out of an open-wheel car for some time and to hop in here is certainly a challenge.
MOTORSPORTS
Austonia

Austin's COTA smashes record for biggest Formula 1 race ever as sport tightens grip on US market

Circuit of the Americas chair Bobby Epstein wasn't willing to give up specific attendance numbers for the Austin track's United States Grand Prix over the weekend, but he still assured Austonia that the race was "the biggest sporting event in the world this year."The weekend's broadcast reported the three-day event saw 400,000 attendees, smashing a previous record held by the British Grand Prix for the most racegoers in Formula 1 history. Around 140,000 looked on as 24-year-old rising star Max Verstappen beat seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton by just over a second on Sunday.While the star-studded, hard-fought Sunday race may be...
AUSTIN, TX
Motorsport.com

NASCAR star Kyle Busch to try his hand at Rallycross racing

Busch will make his debut in Nitro Rallycross at the third round of its season Nov. 13-14 at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will compete in the Supercar class. Nitro Rallycross, created by rallycross driver Travis Pastrana and the Nitro Circus production, is in...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

FIA plans F1 driver talks over "marginal" Raikkonen call

Alonso was left annoyed in the Austin race over the way that he felt Raikkonen had gained a position on him despite having overtaken him when running wide across the kerbs at the exit of Turn 1. After Raikkonen passed the Alpine driver, Alonso called on the Finn to hand...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Malukas leads IndyCar driver evaluation, Hulkenberg one second off

The test was open to rookies and to teams who have not yet confirmed their driver line-ups and are still assessing drivers for potential rides in 2022. Malukas lapped the 2.38-mile course in Birmingham, AL, in 66.398s to go fastest by three-tenths of a second. The 20-year-old, who finished runner-up in this year’s Indy Lights championship, is expected to be confirmed in #18 Coyne entry, alongside series veteran and two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Motorsport.com

Chadwick, Powell join Richard Mille for Bahrain WEC rookie test

Williams Formula 1 development driver Chadwick and her W Series title rival Alice Powell will share Richard Mille's Oreca 07-Gibson at the Bahrain International Circuit on November 7, a day after the 2021 WEC title decider at the same venue in the Gulf nation. The Signatech-run Richard Mille team stepped...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Nissan's Quintarelli "frustrated" with third-place finish

Quintarelli and his teammate aboard the Michelin-shod #23 Nissan, Tsugio Matsuda, scored their second podium finish in three races as they finished in third behind the dominant ARTA Honda NSX-GT and the Cerumo Toyota GR Supra. That followed two early safety car periods immediately before the pitstop phase that favoured...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice

Bagnaia and factory Ducati teammate Jack Miller were the only two riders to use the hard front in Sunday’s cold race at Misano, with the latter crashing out on the fourth lap. Leading the race for the first 22 of 27 laps, Bagnaia was making his choice work and resisting...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Mercedes: Lap 8 stop could have helped Hamilton win F1 US GP

Hamilton led the early stages at Austin on Sunday, but rival Red Bull seized the initiative when it went for the undercut with Verstappen on lap 11 – which helped him move to the front. Mercedes tried to counter Red Bull’s approach by extending Hamilton’s stints at long as possible...
MERCEDES, TX
Motorsport.com

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up

The four-time Supercars race winner has long been linked to a sensational return to the Walkinshaw fold in place of outgoing WAU driver Bryce Fullwood. That's now been made official, WAU today confirming that Percat will partner Mostert in an all-star line-up for 2022 and beyond. Percat has a long...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

SARD Toyota engine issue ends Kovalainen's podium hopes

Ex-Formula 1 racer Kovalainen and his teammate Yuichi Nakayama could only manage fifth place at Autopolis despite the fact Nakayama was running in the podium positions for much of the latter half of the race. From eighth on the grid, Kovalainen moved up to sixth on the opening lap and...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Alonso baffled by ‘strange’ FIA call on Raikkonen move

The Spaniard was left animated during the Austin race when Raikkonen moved past him in their fight for points after running across the kerb on the exit of Turn 1. On an afternoon when a host of drivers, including Alonso himself, were forced to give up places for gaining an advantage when running wide, he says he is baffled as to why Raikkonen was given an extra allowance.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ricciardo: F1 clash with Sainz was "rubbing racing"

Ricciardo initially got ahead of the Spaniard after a fraught battle on the first lap, and they remained close together for much of the race. When Sainz tried to pass on lap 43 they touched, and the Ferrari driver – who suffered some front wing endplate damage – told his team "That got a bit dirty".
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Honda announces Lecuona, Vierge for 2022 WSBK season

As revealed by Motorsport.com last month (here and here), Lecuona and Vierge will form an all-new line-up for the Japanese marque next season, replacing veteran duo Alvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam. Tuesday's announcement comes more than a month after the two riders made their agreements with Honda during the MotoGP...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

BSB champ Mackenzie won't go to WSBK "for the sake of it"

Earlier this month, McAMS Yamaha rider Mackenzie won the BSB title in a tense Brands Hatch finale, following in the footsteps of his father Niall who won three consecutive titles in the series in 1996-98. The 25-year-old, who became the youngest BSB title winner since Alex Lowes in 2013, has...
MOTORSPORTS

