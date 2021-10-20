CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Michael Sheen & Nathalie Emmanuel Starring In Sky Original Film ‘Last Train To Christmas’

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago

Michael Sheen ( The Twilight Saga ) and Nathalie Emmanuel ( Game of Thrones ) are leading the cast of Sky Original Movie Last Train To Christmas , which is being written and directed by Julian Kemp.

Produced by Sky, Matt Williams for Future Artists Entertainment and Matthew James Wilkinson for Stigma Films, the title will release on Sky Cinema and streaming service Now this Christmas season, available from December 18.

The story is as follows: Tony Towers (Sheen) is about to take the trip of a lifetime. It’s 1985 and he’s a successful nightclub manager, a local celebrity and engaged to a much younger woman, Sue (Emmanuel). Things are going great. But when he embarks upon the 3:17 to Nottingham for a Christmas family reunion, things get a little strange.

Sky also has A Boy Called Christmas and A Christmas Number One releasing this holiday season.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘National Treasure’: Lisette Alexis To Headline Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emerging young actress Lisette Alexis (Total Eclipse) has landed the lead in Disney+’s National Treasure TV series from Disney Branded Television and ABC Signature. The project, executive produced by the films’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine (Alexis) — a DREAMer in search of answers about her family–who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. The series, whose pilot episode is written by...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Pierce Brosnan To Star In Phillip Noyce’s Hitman Thriller ‘Fast Charlie’ — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan has signed on to star in Fast Charlie, a hitman thriller from director Phillip Noyce (Salt, Clear and Present Danger), which is scheduled to enter production in January, Boomtown Media Partners & Screen Media Ventures announced today. The film is based on Victor Gischler’s Edgar Award-nominated novel, Gun Monkeys. It centers on Charlie Swift (Brosnan), who has worked for his aging mob boss Stan for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie...
MOVIES
Deadline

Daisy May Cooper, Selin Hizli And Jack Thorne Behind BBC Comedy From Shane Allen And Kate Daughton’s Boffola Pictures

Former BBC comedy bosses Shane Allen and Kate Daughton’s Boffola Pictures has landed its debut commission, a BBC comedy-thriller from This Country creator Daisy May Cooper and Deadwater Fell’s Selin Hizli,  exec produced by Jack Thorne. Cooper and Hizli will play the leads and are starring in the untitled six-part show, portraying two friends who love fun, laughter and booze until everything unravels. His Dark Materials writer Thorne is on board to exec the project, which was ordered several weeks ago by then-acting Director of BBC Comedy Kate Phillips, who took the post temporarily before Jon Petrie joined to oversee the genre permanently. BBC...
TV & VIDEOS
Birmingham Star

Patricia Clarkson, Nathalie Emmanuel to star in spy series 'Gray'

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): Patricia Clarkson, widely known for shows like 'Six Feet Under' and 'Sharp Objects', and 'Game of Thrones' fame Nathalie Emmanuel, are set to feature in the upcoming spy series 'Gray'. As per Variety, AGC Television, the TV unit of Stuart Ford's independent content studio AGC...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Sheen
Person
Nathalie Emmanuel
digitalspy.com

First look at Michael Sheen's dramatic hair transformation for new movie

Good Omens actor Michael Sheen transforms into an '80s nightclub manager for the upcoming festive treat Last Train to Christmas. Famed for his penchant for mimicry – he's played legend of the football world Brian Clough, talkshow host David Frost, Tony Blair and Who Wants to be a Millionaire's Chris Tarrant – Sheen's latest character Tony Towers is a sight to behold.
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Stars Say Edgar Wright Directed the Film Like a Musical

Fans are getting excited about Edgar Wright’s upcoming film Last Night in Soho, arguably his deepest foray into the horror genre. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, and Matt Smith, and it takes a look at an aspiring fashion designer who “is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Sky Cinema#Original Film#Sky Original Movie#Stigma Films
The Guardian

The Harder They Fall to Widows: the seven best films to watch on TV this week

The fact that a western with an almost entirely Black cast is surprising says a lot about the genre’s partiality down the decades. Director and co-writer Jeymes Samuel is here to change all that, taking real historical figures and letting them fly in a kinetic drama with more than a nod to the modern stylings of Quentin Tarantino and Spike Lee, but which still loves a good spaghetti western closeup. Jonathan Majors is in endearing form as outlaw Nat Love, whose revenge mission after his parents are killed leads him to Idris Elba’s bad guy Rufus Buck. The likes of Zazie Beetz, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield and Delroy Lindo give classy support in a fun, bloody revisioning.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw Join John Krasinski’s Next Movie (Exclusive)

Prolific multihyphenate Phoebe Waller-Bridge and actress Fiona Shaw have closed deals to join the ensemble cast of John Krasinski‘s upcoming untitled fantasy-comedy for Paramount. Krasinski is writing and directing the high-profile title in addition to starring opposite Ryan Reynolds, as previously announced. The pic is set to open on Nov. 17, 2023, the beginning of the lucrative Thanksgiving corridor, and will begin shooting in summer 2022. Plot details are being kept under tight wraps, but the story is based on an original idea of Krasinski’s about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination. Waller-Bridge is the Emmy-winning creator of the hit British series...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Vanity Fair

Michael Caine Says His Latest Film Is His Last, But He's Not Retired

After six decades in the business, Michael Caine has earned his retirement. Appearing on BBC Radio’s Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review programme, the actor said that his current film Best Sellers is likely his last. The mid-budget comedy-drama, in which he stars as a cranky, reclusive author butting heads with...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Josh Lucas to Star in Shark Survival Thriller ‘The Black Demon’ for ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Director Adrian Grunberg (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Lucas will battle a giant shark in “The Black Demon,” a survival thriller from “Rambo: Last Blood” director Adrian Grunberg. The film was written by Boise Esquerra (“Blackwater”) and is set to start principal photography in December on location in the Dominican Republic. Here’s the logline for this sea creature chiller: “The film follows oilman Paul Sturges (Lucas) as he takes his family on vacation to Bahia Azul. There, the coastal town he and his wife once knew has mysteriously crumbled and the locals are nowhere to be found. Paul starts off his day with a routine visit to inspect...
MOVIES
Variety

The Exchange Celebrates 10 Years With Drama, Comedy and Docs

When Brian O’Shea founded the worldwide film sales and finance company The Exchange in 2011, streaming was still in its infancy, release windows were numerous and robust and DVD pre-sales could still provide a big chunk of a movie’s budget. In the ensuing decade, the landscape has undergone a rapid series of dramatic shifts, but the L.A.-based company has survived and prospered, acquiring, financing and selling more than 200 films, with budgets ranging from $5 million to $90 million, including Universal’s “2 Guns,” starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg; Sundance Award-winners “The Spectacular Now” and “Obvious Child,” and doc “Street...
MOVIES
antiMUSIC

Train Release New Christmas Song And Pat Starring In Movie

Train have released a new Christmas song called "Mittens" to celebrate the news that frontman Pat Monahan is starring in a new Hallmark Channel original movie named after the band's 2015 Holiday album "Christmas In Tahoe". Pat had this to say, "Ever since having made our Christmas album, Christmas in...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Son Of Rambow’ & ‘X-Men: First Class’ Star Bill Milner Joins ‘Midas Man’ As Clive Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Son Of Rambow and X-Men: First Class actor Bill Milner has joined Brian Epstein biopic Midas Man as Brian’s brother Clive Epstein who assumed control of his brother’s music store business. Filming is underway in Liverpool on the movie about the visionary music manager Brian Epstein, who famously discovered the Beatles. Starring are The Queen’s Gambit actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as the movie’s titular character, Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, Charley Palmer Rothwell, and Rosie Day as Cilla Black, the singer who was also managed by Epstein. Jonas Åkerlund is directing from a screenplay based on a screen story by Brigit Grant and written by Jonathan Wakeham. Producers are Kevin Proctor and Perry Trevers at StudioPOW, with Trevor Beattie and Jeremy Chatterton at Trevor Beattie Films.  Mister Smith Entertainment is handling sales and has closed a raft of international deals. Milner is in post-production on movie thriller Burial. Previous features also include Anthropoid and i-Boy.
MOVIES
Deadline

Kiefer Sutherland To Headline ‘24’ Virtual Convention On 20th Anniversary Of Series’ Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: For the first time ever, 24 star/executive producer Kiefer Sutherland, joined by most of the main cast and the creative team of the Emmy-winning drama, will reunite on Zoom to mark the 20th anniversary of the Fox series’ November 6, 2001 premiere. Along with Sutherland, slated to participate in the virtual 24 fan convention, which will feature multiple panels and serve as Operation Smile fundraiser, will be fellow cast members Leslie Hope, Elisha Cuthbert, Sarah Clarke, Eric Balfour, Reiko Aylesworth, Xander Berkeley, Sarah Wynter, Gregory Itzin, Mykelti Williamson, Chris Diamantopoulos, Cherry Jones, Louis Lombardi, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Tzi Ma and Sprague...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Lady Gaga Plots the Downfall of the Gucci Family

MGM has offered another peek at “House of Gucci,” releasing a new trailer for its upcoming star-studded drama. Set to the alluring beat of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the British pop duo Eurythmics, the new trailer features the first meeting between socialite Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), accompanied by her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and the lavishly wealthy Italian family. “House of Gucci” will tell the true story of the assassination of Maurizio and the collapse of the Gucci family’s fashion dynasty. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder in 1998. The trailer offers a further...
MOVIES
Deadline

Benedict Cumberbatch To Headline HBO Limited Series About Poisoned KGB Agent Alexander Litvinenko

HBO is developing Londongrad, a limited series based on Alan Cowell’s book The Terminal Spy, about poisoned KBG agent Alexander Litvinenko, with Benedict Cumberbatch set to star as Litvinenko, Deadline has confirmed. Cumberbatch also will executive produce the project via his Sunnymarch production banner. Written by David Scarpa, Londongrad tells the true story of Alexander Litvinenko, played by Cumberbatch, the former KGB agent poisoned by the radioactive isotope Polonium-210 in 2006 in England. Scarpa will executive produce with Cumberbatch. Bryan Fogel will direct and executive produce via Orwell Productions. Len Amato of Crash&Salvage also will executive produce alongside Adam Ackland and Claire Marshall of Sunnymarch. On the television side, Cumberbatch received Emmy and BAFTA award nominations for his role as detective Sherlock Holmes in BBC’s Sherlock. He also recently starred as the title character in Showtime limited series Patrick Melrose. Cumberbatch received a leading actor Oscar nomination for his work in The Imitation Game and currently plays Dr. Strange in the Marvel film franchise. Variety was first to report the news.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy