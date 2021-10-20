CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Unilever margins in spotlight as inflation surges

By Siddharth Cavale
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WM8Bi_0cWmA9Ab00

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Unilever's (ULVR.L) battle with rising costs will take centre stage at its third-quarter results on Thursday, with investors focused on whether the consumer goods giant will cut its profit margin forecast for the second time this year.

Crude oil prices hit three-year highs on Monday, vegetable oil prices are at multi-year highs, and packaging, transport and labour costs are also rising as economies recover from the pandemic - a headache for central bankers and companies alike.

Tide detergent maker Procter & Gamble (P&G) (PG.N) on Tuesday hiked its full-year forecast for commodity and freight costs by about $400 million, or more than 20%.

Analysts warn Unilever could be particularly exposed because, unlike household goods specialist P&G, it also has a big food business selling products including Knorr soups, Magnum ice-cream and Hellmann's mayonnaise.

That means exposure to edible oils, milk and crude derivatives, such as caustic soda (used in making ice-cream), whose prices have also surged over the past three months.

Unilever also makes about 60% of its turnover in emerging markets, where inflation is fiercest.

"Since the second quarter, inflation has continued to creep up and another (margin) revision is possible," Barclays analyst Warren Ackerman wrote in a note.

In July, Unilever cut its operating margin forecast to "about flat" from "slightly up."

In contrast, packaged food rival Nestle (NESN.S) kept its full-year operating margin guidance on Wednesday, helped by strong coffee sales and price hikes.

Analysts expect Unilever to report a 0.2 percentage point drop in full-year underlying operating margins, according to a company-supplied consensus. That margin was 18.5% in 2020.

Unilever has tried to offset costs by raising average prices by 2.2%, but Ackerman said that was hard in places like South East Asia where pandemic-hit consumers are switching to cheaper brands and local competition is tough.

JPMorgan Cazenove analysts estimate Unilever may need to raise prices by as much as 13% over the next two years to offset raw material and packaging pressures, which they say could reach 16% this year, at constant currencies and including hedging.

Packaging and raw materials represent about 70% of Unilever's total annual cost of goods of about 23 billion euros ($26.7 billion). A 15% increase translates to about 3.5 billion euros in additional costs.

Despite the pressures, Unilever said in July it was confident of delivering full-year underlying sales growth within its mid-term target range of 3-5%.

Some analysts are less bullish, though, saying recent lockdowns in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand will have curbed spending. Jefferies cut its third-quarter underlying sales growth forecast to 2.1% from 3.7%. Analysts on average expect a 2.2% rise.

There are other potential catalysts for Unilever's shares, as it works to sell a big part of its 2 billion euro tea business and is also reportedly in the sights of a top activist investor.

But for now, the attention is on whether it can transfer rising costs onto customers.

"The shares have been weak, suggesting the market does not think Unilever can pass them all on and that therefore the margin is at risk," said Tineke Frikkee, head of UK Equity research at Unilever shareholder Waverton Investment Management.

($1 = 0.8608 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tech stocks weigh on European shares after Apple's warning

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Oct 29 (Reuters) - Technology stocks dragged down European equity markets on Friday as Apple’s suppliers fell on the back of a downbeat holiday-quarter forecast from the iPhone maker, while investors remained nervous about the monetary policy outlook.
STOCKS
Reuters

Eyewear group EssilorLuxottica raises guidance as sales strengthen

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Luxury eyewear group EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) raised its full-year guidance on Friday as sales continued to rise above pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter, helped by strong growth in North America and Latin America. The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses now expects revenue growth in a...
BUSINESS
WWD

Unilever Warns ‘Elevated Levels’ of Cost Inflation to Last Until 2022

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Unilever’s prestige beauty division delivered robust growth in the fiscal third quarter, which saw underlying sales climb 2.5 percent to 13.5 billion euros. The parent of brands ranging from Dove, Vaseline and Pond’s to Hellmann’s and Ben & Jerry’s, said Thursday that reported growth was 4 percent compared with last year, due both to new acquisitions, such as Paula’s Choice, and price hikes in the face of severe cost inflation.More from WWDBeauty's Female Power DuosThe CEW Achiever Awards 2018WWD Beauty Inc.'s Top 10 Beauty Companies of 2016 “We have delivered a good quarter against...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unilever#Inflation#Nestle#Big Food#Procter Gamble#P G#Barclays
Metro International

Unilever warns of even higher inflation next year

(Reuters) -Unilever warned inflation was likely to accelerate next year, keeping the pressure on consumer goods companies as they hike prices to try to offset surging energy and other costs. The maker of Dove soap and Knorr soup beat third-quarter sales growth forecasts on Thursday and kept its full-year profit...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Inflation Hasn’t Hurt Consumer Giants Nestle, Unilever — Yet

Who says inflation is bad? Rising prices are helping some consumer giants deliver their strongest growth in years. But look a little farther ahead, and this could be as good as it gets for them for a while. Inflation in everything from coffee to packaging is accelerating. Ultimately, it’s shoppers...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fortune

Unilever hikes prices at fastest rate since 2012 as inflation bites

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Unilever Plc increased prices by the most in almost a decade, pushing rising raw material costs onto consumers and compensating for a decline in shipments in southeast Asia due to Covid-19 outbreaks. The maker of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

German tax take surges, ministry optimistic on growth, inflation

BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Tax take has risen dramatically this year, the German Finance Ministry said in its monthly report on Thursday, adding that there were signs that strong growth would resume next year, when inflationary pressures would also moderate. Tax income rose 23.1% to 78.2 billion euros in...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Volvo Cars IPO oversubscribed ahead of trading debut

STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) said its initial public offering (IPO) was substantially oversubscribed as it geared up for its bourse debut in Stockholm later on Friday. Gothenburg-based Volvo Cars, owned by Geely Holding (GEELY.UL) which will retain the vast majority of shares in the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-French Q3 preliminary GDP rises 3%, beating forecasts

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - France’s preliminary third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3% to beat market forecasts, the national statistics office said, as a pick-up in consumer spending and exports boosted the euro zone’s second-biggest economy. Third-quarter growth of 3% was above a forecast of 2.1% in a...
ECONOMY
WWD

Intercos Group IPO Values Firm at 1.2 Billion Euros

Click here to read the full article. MILAN – Intercos Group has successfully concluded its offering period and is gearing up for its first day of trading on the Italian Bourse on Nov. 2. Based on the offering price for the shares, which has been set at 12.50 euros, the total value of the transaction amounted approximately to 350 million euros and the company’s capitalization at the start of trading will be about 1.19 billion euros. This includes 44 million euros of capital increase, whose net proceeds will be used to support the implementation of the cosmetics manufacturer’s strategic goals.More from...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CEE ECONOMY-Czech recovery loses steam in third quarter

PRAGUE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Czech economy expanded slower than expected in the third quarter, showing a recovery losing steam as external demand declined and the global supply crunch hit the car sector. Gross domestic product increased by 1.4% quarter-on-quarter, below a Reuters poll forecast of 1.8%, while the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock surges after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. surged 3.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with all geographic regions saw revenue and unit case volume growth, and raised its full-year earnings growth view. The company reported net income that rose to $2.47 billion, or 57 cents a share, from $1.74 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 65 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 58 cents. Revenue grew 16.1% to $10.04 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.77 billion, including 8% growth in concentrate sales. Unit case volume rose 6%, amid improving performance in away-from-home channels. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS growth guidance range to 15% to 17% from 13% to 15%, while the current FactSet EPS consensus of $2.26 implies 15.9% growth. The stock has declined 4.9% over teh past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.0%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street set to rebound as earnings, economic data take center stage. U.S. stock futures were higher Thursday as investors picked through strong before-the-bell earnings from two Dow stocks and mixed economic...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

210K+
Followers
230K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy