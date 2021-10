BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of Republicans out in Western Maryland want out of our state. They’ve written letters to West Virginia leaders asking them to adopt their counties, calling the arrangement mutually beneficial. People can’t stop talking about it. “Let’s go for it,” said Christina Smith-Cessna of Hagerstown. Last week, a group of Republican lawmakers, one senator, and five delegates who represent Allegany, Washington and Garrett counties, sent a letter to West Virginia state leaders asking them to adopt their counties. “You sure as dickens won’t ever regret it!” said Gov. Jim Justice. The governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, is welcoming the idea...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO