Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. It’s been over five years since Band of Horses released their last record. So it came as great news that they will drop their new album, Things Are Great, on January 21. We get the first taste with the lead single release “Crutch.” It’s a guitar-driven pop tune that is both deeply personal and hopeful. It’s the classic Band of Horses sound that we love. It feels like the return of a long lost friend.

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO