Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton ‘incredibly proud’ of Sebastian Vettel at pushing for social and environmental change

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
 9 days ago

Lewis Hamilton admits he is “incredibly proud” of his relationship with Sebastien Vettel and has hinted at a future partnership with the German.

The defending Formula 1 world champion is delighted at the four-time world champion’s work to campaign for social and environmental change.

The Aston Martin driver has thrown his weight behind the LGBTQ+ community, while also discussing climate change.

Moreover, the German driver’s helmet encourages sustainable water sourcing, with Hamilton praising his efforts.

“I’ve been incredibly proud of Sebastian for doing him,” Hamilton said, according to Autosport, with Vettel also seen at Silverstone picking up litter.

“He has discovered things that he is passionate about and he is speaking about them, he’s not shying away from it.

“I think also, with the older generation, I guess when we get to our age we have a little bit more empathy.”

Hamilton added: “He’s got a family, he’s speaking about the future of his kids and the planet, what we do now to prepare them for the future.

“And he’s obviously trying to be a beacon of light for those kids and for other kids that support him.”

Hamilton is also keen to link up with Vettel in the future to drive further change surrounding social and environmental issues.

“We speak often and we talk on these topics so I don’t know”, he added.

“We don’t have any plans of doing anything in the future but we, as I said, if there is a specific issue on a weekend, we discuss it and we support each other with it.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Lewis Hamilton
