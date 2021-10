The conversation around qualified immunity for police has reignited after the U.S. Supreme Court last week sided with police in two separate rulings upholding the doctrine. “This decision makes it all the more clear how important it is that we get good policy passed at the state level so that we are not at the mercy of the federal courts when it comes to protection of civil liberties of our residents,” state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz said of the court’s ruling.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO