The York Factory Where the Iconic Harley Davison Motorcycles Are Built

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
 8 days ago
Harley Davidson motorcycles are known worldwide for their sleek style and impressive speeds. They have loyal fans around the globe and are one of the world's largest motorcycle manufacturers. They are also an iconic brand.

The company began its journey by offering heavyweight, air-cooled cruiser motorcycles with engine displacements greater than 700 cc. In the past few years, however, it has grown to include more contemporary VRSC (2002) and middle-weight Street (2015) platforms.

Harley Davidson products can be found worldwide, and the firm also licenses and markets merchandise under the Harley-Davidson brand. These include apparel, home décor, toys, and video games.

Harley Davidson engineers its motorcycles at factories in York, Pennsylvania; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Kansas City, Manaus, Brazil; and Bawal, India. In this video, we bring you exciting footage from its factory in York.

You get to watch as robots and humans work together to build one of the world's most unique and iconic motorcycles.

How are Harley Davidson's factories set up? What engineering and technology go into buildings these bikes? How many measures are taken to ensure they offer safe rides and how do they get their sleek final look? We answer all these questions and more.

Joseph Stewart
8d ago

Good grief! Learn to spell, already! It's Harley-Davidson, not Harley-Davison.

6
Timothy Winkler
8d ago

Sleek style? Yes. Impressive speeds? Maybe. That sound? If I have to explain you wouldn't understand.

3
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

