Building materials firm Travis Perkins said it is navigating supply chain challenges “very capably” as it increased its profit targets.However, shares in the company dipped despite the third profit upgrade in five months.The UK construction sector has seen recent rapid growth threatened by soaring raw material prices and supply chain disruption amid global sourcing issues and logistics problems in the UK.Nevertheless, Travis Perkins, which also owns Toolstation, said disruption to its customer service has been “minimal”.Our Q3 performance continued to be strong, with like for like sales up 13.1% vs last year. We also completed the reshaping of the Group...

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO