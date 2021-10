A high-concept, ultraviolent South Korean thriller that was rejected by Seoul TV executives for a decade might seem like an unlikely candidate for the most popular series ever to be shown on Netflix. But by now you probably know that Squid Game – in which hundreds of down-on-their-luck contestants play a series of children’s games for a vast cash prize in the knowledge that if they lose they will be killed on the spot – has defied that analysis and become a worldwide phenomenon, a lightning rod for debates over depictions of violence, and an instant classic costume option for Halloween.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO