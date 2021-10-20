CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 2-Pandemic demand lifts medical equipment maker Getinge

By Helena Soderpalm
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

(Adds CEO comment, shares, background)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge posted forecast-beating profits and strong order intake on Wednesday, boosting its shares which have almost doubled this year.

Getinge has seen rising demand in parts of its business during the pandemic, including an initial rush for its ventilators and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines - a kind of artificial lung used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. It also makes sterile transfer gear used in vaccine production.

Getinge’s quarterly order intake rose 21.8% on a like-for-like basis while its annual adjusted operating profit, although down to 1.09 billion Swedish crowns ($126 million) from 1.92 billion a year ago, beat a mean forecast of 955 million in a Refinitiv poll.

Getinge expects sales of at least 27 billion crowns ($3.13 billion) for the full year, which is above 2019 levels but below sales of 29.8 billion last year.

The shares, having risen 92% so far this year through to Tuesday, were up 7.0% at 0800 GMT.

Chief Executive Mattias Perjos said the company had successfully avoided cost increases and delays in the supply chain during the quarter, but that things were changing on a daily basis.

“Therefore we can not exclude that it could get a little tough at the end of the year and the start of next year. We can not exclude delays or even in worst case production halts, if the shortage situation gets worse,” he told Reuters.

The pandemic has led to disrupted deliveries for companies globally, affecting component supply and freight capacity.

Getinge said it would provide information on its outlook for the coming years at a capital markets day on Nov. 22. ($1 = 8.6230 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard and Elaine Hardcastle)

Reuters

Reuters

