China has published its updated climate policies immediately ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.Amid fears the world’s most polluting nation would fail to update its existing commitments to rein in emissions, the updated plans formalise pledges the country has already made, but offer little that is new.These include the country’s 2060 net zero target, which was announced in September 2020, and a new confirmation that the country will seek to hit peak emissions by 2030, rather than around that date, as it had previously suggested.In the introduction to a statement setting out the country’s formal “nationally determined contributions”, however,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO