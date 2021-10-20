'This is a well-orchestrated plot' - ex-Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic after sexual assault verdict

DENPASAR, Indonesia (CBS) — Heather Mack, an Oak Park woman convicted of helping her boyfriend kill her mother, has been released from a prison in Indonesia. She is set to be deported back to the U.S. on Friday. Mack and her boyfriend were convicted in 2015 of killing Sheila von Wiese Mack. Mack was sentenced to 10 years, as judges ruled she deserved leniency because she had recently given birth at the time, and her baby daughter, Stella, needed her mother. Her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, was sentenced to 18 years, also receiving leniency from the judges – who said he showed remorse for...

OAK PARK, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO