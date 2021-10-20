CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia reports record daily COVID-19 death toll of 1,028

 9 days ago

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday reported a record 1,028 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 34,073 new infections, a surge in cases that has led authorities to press for stricter health restrictions.

Moscow’s mayor announced four months of stay-home restrictions for unvaccinated over-60s on Tuesday and the Russian government proposed a week-long workplace shutdown to cope with fast-rising cases that the Kremlin has blamed on Russia’s slow vaccination campaign. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

