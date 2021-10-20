CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letter to the editor: Don't vote for Jane Timken

Canton Repository
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Timken is without a doubt someone who should be a viable candidate for Ohio senator. Yet, her allegiance to...

www.cantonrep.com

Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Don’t be fooled this election; stick with the known candidates

This phrase dates to the 1500s when it indeed referred to a pig sold in a bag (poke), when dishonest sellers would place a cat in the bag instead of a piglet. In the mining economy of the American West, Summit County being a perfect example, gold panning miners would fill up small bags (pokes) with gold dust. When the bag was full, they would take it to town for it to be weighed to collect cash or credit based on the weight. Dishonest miners would hide a chunk of lead (a pig) in the bag to increase the weight and thus the value of the poke. The moral of this story is don’t trust unknown scammers. Be diligent. Examine the goods carefully lest you be fooled.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Canton Repository

Letter to the editor: Vote for Doug Prestier to be Canton City treasurer

I am very excited for the upcoming Nov. 2 general election. For the first time in many years, we have a new choice for the office of Canton city treasurer, Doug Prestier. I have known Doug for many years and trust in his ability to manage the treasurer's office as second to none. Running as an independent will allow him to serve our community as a bipartisan official, one who will work with both parties on an equal basis. He is not a lifetime politician and will bring his knowledge of operating a successful business for over 40 years to the office.
CANTON, OH
Lexington Herald-Leader

Letters to the Editor: Voting rights. McConnell’s ‘cheap’ leadership. Switching parties.

As an American, the right to vote stands as one of the most basic rights of our democracy. The Freedom to Vote Act sets national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensuring every vote is counted so we can elect candidates who will truly represent us. Our senator, Mitch McConnell, wants to stand in the way of passing this bill. He wants to limit our right to fair and free elections by using the outdated filibuster. Extremist state lawmakers across the country want to put up deliberate barriers to make it harder to vote — especially for people of color. The Freedom to Vote Act would protect our right to vote, end partisan gerrymandering, counter undemocratic and dangerous election sabotage efforts, and help to eliminate the undue influence of dark money in our elections. I call on our Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell to protect our most basic right as citizens and support the Freedom to Vote Act.
LEXINGTON, KY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Don’t celebrate Gen. Grant while killing voting rights

Regarding “Ulysses S. Grant up for posthumous promotion” (Oct. 18): In my opinion, Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, is at it again with hypocrisy. She wants to award a posthumous promotion to Ulysses S. Grant because: “Without Grant’s determination and perseverance, the very fabric of our nation may have been lost.” Of course, she failed to mention that the Civil War he won was first and foremost about the abolishment of slavery in the United States.
BALLWIN, MO
Grosse Pointe News

Don’t forget to vote

THE GROSSE POINTES — Although in-person voting at the polls is Tuesday, Nov. 2, the elections already are well underway in the Pointes, thanks to the rapid increase in absentee voters in recent years. As of Monday, 1,004 absentee ballots are issued in the City with 406 returned; in the...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Vote Kate Hudnut off school board this November

The Summit Daily News’ nonpartisan election forum made it very clear that we need a change in the current school board. I feel confident that most of the candidates running for our school board have the best interest of our children in mind, except for one. Kate Hudnut answered her questions with the arrogance of a school board president who has achieved greatness in her time on the board. But sadly that is not the case.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Canton Repository

Letter to the editor: Vote Mark Cerreta for North Canton mayor

Congratulations to the city of Massillon for recently winning a state award for the best downtown project. Jackson Township’s new amphitheater is drawing rave reviews. Meanwhile, here in North Canton, the Hoover District project remains stagnant. We feel the Hoover District has such great potential, but also understand the difficulty...
NORTH CANTON, OH
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Join me in voting Johanna Kuglar for Summit school board

Ballots are due soon, and I hope you will join me in voting Johanna Kuglar for Summit School District Board of Education. Kuglar is the right choice for the school board because she is invested in our children, the schools and our community. As a 14-year resident of Summit County with three children of her own in the district, she understands the needs of our community. Kuglar is extremely driven and motivated as well as compassionate and empathetic. Kuglar will always do what is right, and she will use that justness to guide her work, all while being transparent and forthcoming with her intentions.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
beaconjournal.com

Letters to the editor: Read up on local school board candidates; don't stress over gifts

With school boards being the new battleground in the culture wars, these often minor races this year demand closer scrutiny by voters. Of late, people, often nonresidents of a given district, have been disrupting school board meetings and advocating for school library book banning, avoiding any mention of race in U.S. history lessons and banning sensible measures to ensure student and staff health. One school district administrator in Texas, as reported by NBC News, even cautioned teachers that if they present a book about the Holocaust that also must have one presenting an opposing view. The district superintendent later had to acknowledge that there “are not two sides of the Holocaust.” This isn't the sort of public education I received here and in Missouri in the ’50s and ’60s.
ELECTIONS
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Vote for Teresa VanNatta for Hockinson School Board

I am writing to encourage you to support Hockinson School Board candidate Teresa VanNatta. Our school board needs a woman like Teresa. She is a successful Hockinson business owner (Hockinson Market), an experienced educator, and an active community-builder in our small district. Her positions on issues come from a place of kindness, sound educational principles and rational thought. Our school board needs someone who will work diligently to unite our community for the good of every student, rather than play into the divisiveness and reactionary decisions our district — along with so many others — has been plagued with in recent months. If you are a Hockinson resident, please vote for Teresa VanNatta for Hockinson School Board Position 1 by Nov. 2.
HOCKINSON, WA
Canton Repository

Letter to the editor: Ask questions before voting on Marlington school board candidate

Marlington, did anyone get an orange flier? Me, too. Made an excellent fire starter. Before getting excited about the contents, ask yourself questions. Why does someone with no student in the district want to rerun at 20 years? To which voters, specifically, are they listening? Has the board president mentioned education in a board meeting in the last 18 months and discussed it?
