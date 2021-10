Chicken wings are a staple of American gatherings because they're easy to make and to eat, require very little cooking, and are also budget-friendly. Hoisin sauce is a boldly flavored preparation that is commonly used in Cantonese cuisine to season all sorts of meats or to dip doughy and fried preparations in, like egg rolls or pork buns. Our chicken wings coated with Hoisin sauce make a great appetizer or main dish—depending on the quantity you serve per person—and are wonderfully succulent bites that are easy to make and delicious to eat. Most of the work is hands-off, during which you can prepare other dishes to serve alongside the wings, like a fresh salad and plain steam buns, which counterbalance the rich flavor of the wings. A quick marinade in the sauce, alongside honey, seasonings, garlic, and ginger, provides the wings with an injection of flavor that will enhance once the wings go in the oven for just 35 minutes. Keep leftovers for up to 3 days, covered, in the fridge.

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO