Closing clinics: The Ohio Senate passed a bill that would require doctors and other medical staff performing abortions to provide life-saving care if a fetus survives an abortion. Hours before the full Senate voted on the bill, a Senate committee added an amendment that would make it harder for abortion clinics in Dayton and Cincinnati to stay open. If both clinics close, Southeast Ohio women would have to travel to get an abortion, Laura Hancock reports.

OHIO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO