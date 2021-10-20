Hope soars around us

Morgan Pressel is a major champion and 16-year veteran of the LPGA Tour. One of my most vivid memories as a child was not a pleasant one. My younger siblings, Madison and Mitchell, and I were sitting around a white kitchen table after school one day in our home in Boca Raton, Florida. My mother, who was 38 at the time, was also sitting in a green chair and had her head down, and it was my father who said to us, “Your mother is sick.” As a 10-year-old, that is not something you really understand. She had been sick a bunch of times before, but it lasts a couple of days and then she’s back to normal. What’s the big deal? She looks healthy. Why are they so sad?

