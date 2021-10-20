CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWlwk3C00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 344,201 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 7,365 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader San Francisco metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, San Francisco County in California has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 53,974 infections in San Francisco County, or 6,204 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does San Francisco County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the San Francisco metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 74 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in San Francisco County, below the 82 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 San Francisco County, CA 6,204 53,974 74 644
2 Marin County, CA 6,750 17,570 93 243
3 San Mateo County, CA 7,022 53,781 81 618
4 Alameda County, CA 7,287 119,774 83 1,365
5 Contra Costa County, CA 8,745 99,102 86 969

