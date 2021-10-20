CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Jacksonville, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWlwiHk00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jacksonville metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 260,958 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,687 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Jacksonville than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Jacksonville metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Clay County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 33,695 infections in Clay County, or 16,255 for every 100,000 people.

Though Clay County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jacksonville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 330 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Clay County, above the 287 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jacksonville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Clay County, FL 16,255 33,695 330 685
2 St. Johns County, FL 17,272 40,676 193 455
3 Duval County, FL 17,877 165,223 296 2,732
4 Nassau County, FL 19,093 15,385 295 238
5 Baker County, FL 21,519 5,979 421 117

