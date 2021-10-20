CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWlwfdZ00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and Alabama, a total of 40,240 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,077 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Columbus, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Russell County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,234 infections in Russell County, or 10,709 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Russell County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbus metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 100 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Russell County, below the 258 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Russell County, AL 10,709 6,234 100 58
2 Harris County, GA 10,950 3,678 247 83
3 Marion County, GA 11,245 954 413 35
4 Muscogee County, GA 12,025 23,650 306 601
5 Chattahoochee County, GA 53,162 5,724 158 17

