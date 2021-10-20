CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Boise City, ID Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWlwczO00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Boise City metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 121,215 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,467 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Boise City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Boise City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Boise County in Idaho has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 704 infections in Boise County, or 9,828 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Boise County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Boise City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 112 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Boise County, below the 184 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boise City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Boise County, ID 9,828 704 112 8
2 Owyhee County, ID 13,400 1,535 340 39
3 Gem County, ID 15,558 2,653 317 54
4 Ada County, ID 17,231 76,860 160 712
5 Canyon County, ID 18,594 39,463 219 464

